FreeTube Logo

The Private YouTube Client

FreeTube's Latest Subscriptions using the grid view

What is FreeTube?

FreeTube is a YouTube client for Windows, Mac, and Linux built around using YouTube more privately. You can enjoy your favorite content and creators without your habits being tracked. All of your user data is stored locally and never sent or published to the internet. FreeTube grabs data by scraping the information it needs (with either local methods or by optionally utilizing the Invidious API). With many features similar to YouTube, FreeTube has become one of the best methods to watch YouTube privately on desktop.

Playing a video using FreeTube

Current Features

Subscriptions

Subscribe to channels without an account

Local Data

All Subscriptions and History are stored locally

No Ads

Enjoy an ad free experience as you watch

Private

Your viewing habits are not tracked by us or YouTube

Familiar Design

A design similar to YouTube makes it easy to transition to FreeTube

Open Source

FreeTube is Free and Open Source Software under the AGPLv3 License

Import Subscriptions

Import your subscriptions from YouTube to see your feed instantly

Multi Platform

Runs on Windows, Mac, and several Linux distributions

Multilingual

Translated into many languages

...and many more to come!

Latest Subscriptions user interface

Download FreeTube Release 0.8.0 Beta

FreeTube is free to download thanks to its open source nature.

Windows x64

.exe .zip

MacOS x64

.dmg

Ubuntu / Debian x64

.deb (x64) .deb (arm64)

Fedora / RedHat x64

.rpm (x64) .rpm (arm64)

Flatpak / AppImage

Flathub AppImage

Other Linux Distributions

Arch User Repository .zip (x64) .zip (arm64)

Users are also welcome to download from source for all platforms

Contact Information

Have an issue or suggestion?

Please make a thread on our GitHub page so we can track it.

You can also ask using one of these methods:

FreeTubeApp@protonmail.com FreeTube on Matrix

If you like FreeTube, consider supporting the project by donating on Liberapay or by donating to one of the following Cryptocurrency addresses:

BTC: 1Lih7Ho5gnxb1CwPD4o59ss78pwo2T91eS XMR: 48WyAPdjwc6VokeXACxSZCFeKEXBiYPV6GjfvBsfg4CrUJ95LLCQSfpM9pvNKy5GE5H4hNaw99P8RZyzmaU9kb1pD7kzhCB