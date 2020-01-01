The Private YouTube Client
What is FreeTube?
FreeTube is a YouTube client for Windows, Mac, and Linux built around using YouTube more privately. You can enjoy your favorite content and creators without your habits being tracked. All of your user data is stored locally and never sent or published to the internet. FreeTube grabs data by scraping the information it needs (with either local methods or by optionally utilizing the Invidious API). With many features similar to YouTube, FreeTube has become one of the best methods to watch YouTube privately on desktop.
Current Features
Subscriptions
Subscribe to channels without an account
Local Data
All Subscriptions and History are stored locally
No Ads
Enjoy an ad free experience as you watch
Private
Your viewing habits are not tracked by us or YouTube
Familiar Design
A design similar to YouTube makes it easy to transition to FreeTube
Open Source
FreeTube is Free and Open Source Software under the AGPLv3 License
Import Subscriptions
Import your subscriptions from YouTube to see your feed instantly
Multi Platform
Runs on Windows, Mac, and several Linux distributions
Multilingual
Translated into many languages
...and many more to come!
Download FreeTube Release 0.8.0 Beta
FreeTube is free to download thanks to its open source nature.
MacOS x64.dmg
Ubuntu / Debian x64.deb (x64) .deb (arm64)
Fedora / RedHat x64.rpm (x64) .rpm (arm64)
Other Linux DistributionsArch User Repository .zip (x64) .zip (arm64)
Users are also welcome to download from source for all platforms
Contact Information
Have an issue or suggestion?
Please make a thread on our GitHub page so we can track it.
You can also ask using one of these methods:
If you like FreeTube, consider supporting the project by donating on Liberapay or by donating to one of the following Cryptocurrency addresses: